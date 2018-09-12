Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $3.81 Million in GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS) Stock

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 95,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.08% of GDS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd increased its position in GDS by 119.1% during the first quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 5,537,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GDS by 163.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,576,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,621 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in GDS during the first quarter valued at $26,623,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in GDS by 211.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,320,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,250,000 after acquiring an additional 896,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GDS during the first quarter valued at $16,108,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -66.78 and a beta of 2.37. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $46.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.59.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

