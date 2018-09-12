Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $110.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

