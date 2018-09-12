Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.0% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,673.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $43.51.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.