Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an in-line rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.42.

Shares of BLDR opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 1.03%. analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Barr purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $937,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,522.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,598,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,117,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,865,384.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after buying an additional 131,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,638,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

