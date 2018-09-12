BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Boosts Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,772 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 2.8% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth about $104,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $104,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $164.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $146.84 and a 12-month high of $178.70.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 133.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.66%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Nomura raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $178.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.96.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

