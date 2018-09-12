BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Invests $327,000 in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (DGRO) Stock

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (BMV:DGRO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period.

BMV DGRO opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF has a 52 week low of $530.00 and a 52 week high of $689.99.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.