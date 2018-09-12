BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $607,000 Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Paypal were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 87,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Paypal by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,434,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,411,000 after buying an additional 227,908 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 63,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 40,405 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Paypal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 884,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,703,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $481,857.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,943.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 38,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $3,429,817.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,215 shares in the company, valued at $10,517,147.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,732 shares of company stock worth $13,044,257. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “$87.38” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

