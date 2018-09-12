BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires 4,555 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.2% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 13,390.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,022,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,007,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 919,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,938,000 after acquiring an additional 701,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 695.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,114,000 after acquiring an additional 678,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,840,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HON opened at $163.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.86 and a 52 week high of $165.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $484,795.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,760.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $1,591,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. MED started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.94.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

