Bruker (BRKR) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.20

News headlines about Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bruker earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 45.6011894322216 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Bruker alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bruker from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

BRKR stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.