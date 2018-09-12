Brown Advisory Inc. Has $699,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 238.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,745 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,059,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,931 shares during the period. VCU Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $22,581,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 165,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

