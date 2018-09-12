Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Enerplus Corp (ERF)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter worth about $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 72.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 46.1% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,103 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERF. TheStreet lowered shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

ERF stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. Enerplus Corp has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). Enerplus had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $183.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.