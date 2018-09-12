Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Sentry Investments Corp. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $752,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

