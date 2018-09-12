Brokers Offer Predictions for Nucor Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Nucor in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $7.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

NUE has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Macquarie raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.16.

NYSE:NUE opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. Nucor has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 53,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $3,663,050.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,538.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 14,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $996,927.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,562,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,443 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,404 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

