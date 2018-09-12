Brokers Issue Forecasts for Texas Roadhouse Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 10th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.52 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.76%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TXRH. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “$69.18” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $46.40 and a 12 month high of $75.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In related news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 1,023 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $68,714.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,023 shares of company stock worth $286,215 in the last three months. 5.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,179,000 after acquiring an additional 672,768 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,940,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

