Brokerages Set Anavex Life Sciences Corp (AVXL) Target Price at $7.50

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVXL. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 26,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 49,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.44. 289,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.33. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.15.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The company's lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, Rett syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Fragile X syndrome.

