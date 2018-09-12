Brokerages Anticipate Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). Keryx Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Keryx Biopharmaceuticals.

Get Keryx Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KERX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of KERX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 631,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,585. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $383.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 293,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.