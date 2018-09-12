Brokerages Anticipate First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (FMBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) to announce sales of $36.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.10 million and the highest is $37.00 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock posted sales of $30.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock will report full year sales of $145.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.20 million to $147.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $184.24 million per share, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $187.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMBH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

FMBH opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $42.46. The company has a market cap of $635.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.08.

In other news, insider Laurel G. Allenbaugh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $100,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $223,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $64,653.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,596 shares of company stock valued at $266,679 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $137,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $157,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 37.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

