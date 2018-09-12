Bridgeworth LLC Takes $540,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJK)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJK. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000.

BSJK stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $24.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were issued a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

