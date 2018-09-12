Bridgewater Associates LP Has $296,000 Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NEU)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 40.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. increased its position in NewMarket by 12.8% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 35,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 46.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 15.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NewMarket by 16.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 47.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEU opened at $397.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.72. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $358.33 and a 12 month high of $437.63.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.00 million. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

