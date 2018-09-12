Brian J. Roney Buys 10,000 Shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (CNFR) Stock

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) President Brian J. Roney acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $60,700.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 313,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,564.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Conifer stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Conifer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Conifer had a negative net margin of 20.48% and a negative return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 million. equities analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Aegis Financial Corp grew its position in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Conifer accounts for approximately 6.7% of Aegis Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aegis Financial Corp owned 8.81% of Conifer worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

CNFR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conifer in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

