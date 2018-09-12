Brady (BRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.10

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.10 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 4662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brady currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Get Brady alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Brady news, Director Bradley C. Richardson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $40,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,953.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $546,221.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,496.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,989. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Brady by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Brady during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brady (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Read More: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.