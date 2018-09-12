Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.57.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 88.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $164,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 7,500 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $416,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,889.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,661 shares of company stock worth $4,756,841. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.