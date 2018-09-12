Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.57.
Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 88.03 and a beta of 0.98.
In related news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $164,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 7,500 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $416,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,889.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,661 shares of company stock worth $4,756,841. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
