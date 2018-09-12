BnrtxCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00 (BNX)

BnrtxCoin (CURRENCY:BNX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, BnrtxCoin has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. BnrtxCoin has a total market cap of $19,537.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of BnrtxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BnrtxCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000615 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001501 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000109 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BnrtxCoin Coin Profile

BnrtxCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2015. BnrtxCoin’s total supply is 33,968,001 coins. BnrtxCoin’s official Twitter account is @bnrtx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BnrtxCoin’s official website is www.bnrtx.com

Buying and Selling BnrtxCoin

BnrtxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BnrtxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BnrtxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BnrtxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

