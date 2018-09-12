BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,734 Edison International (EIX)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,836,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,809,000 after buying an additional 2,361,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,694,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,763,006,000 after buying an additional 947,981 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Edison International by 4,900.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 705,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,900,000 after buying an additional 691,211 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Edison International by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 905,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,631,000 after buying an additional 640,031 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,626,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,702,000 after buying an additional 539,897 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EIX opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Edison International has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $83.38. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.09.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

