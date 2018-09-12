BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 32,686 Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nutanix by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Nutanix by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 0.40. Nutanix Inc has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $64.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.37. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 25.72% and a negative return on equity of 95.75%. The company had revenue of $303.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Scarpelli sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $3,049,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,483.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $1,213,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 187,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,358,403.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,699 shares of company stock worth $7,729,380 over the last three months. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NTNX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software. It offers enterprise applications, virtual desktop infrastructure, virtualization and cloud, big data, remote and branch office IT, and data protection and disaster recovery solutions; and hardware platforms and software options; and support and services.

