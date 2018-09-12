BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,677 Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,456,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,817,000 after buying an additional 425,547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,894,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,630,000 after buying an additional 367,769 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,132,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,599,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,330,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald W. Slager sold 225,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $16,483,096.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,023 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,239.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 326,568 shares of company stock worth $23,819,132 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services stock opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 56.79%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

