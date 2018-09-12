Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) Insider Ilia M. Papas Sells 133,333 Shares

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) insider Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $237,332.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:APRN opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $350.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -1.21. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 89.80%. Blue Apron’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,242,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,211 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 4,025,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 142,660 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, OZ Management LP lifted its stake in Blue Apron by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on APRN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $2.00 to $1.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blue Apron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

