Blockport Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20,835.00 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Blockport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00001121 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $20,835.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockport has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000293 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00283211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00146860 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008191 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,870,933 tokens. Blockport’s official message board is medium.com/blockport . The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

