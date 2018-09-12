Blitzcash Hits Market Cap of $717,089.00 (BLITZ)

Blitzcash (CURRENCY:BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Blitzcash has a market capitalization of $717,089.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Blitzcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blitzcash has traded flat against the dollar. One Blitzcash coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blitzcash alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00028925 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00019509 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003341 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00025683 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00352503 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008760 BTC.

Blitzcash Profile

Blitzcash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2015. Blitzcash’s total supply is 4,153,187 coins. Blitzcash’s official Twitter account is @bitalize . Blitzcash’s official website is blitz.cash

Blitzcash Coin Trading

Blitzcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blitzcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blitzcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blitzcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blitzcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blitzcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.