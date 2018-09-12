BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,936,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.37% of Taubman Centers worth $407,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCO. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Taubman Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.61.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.16. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

