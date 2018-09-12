BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,035,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176,741 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $402,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,833,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,239,000 after buying an additional 249,845 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,451,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,629,000 after buying an additional 964,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,157,000 after buying an additional 93,280 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,247,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,052,000 after buying an additional 80,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,930,000 after buying an additional 46,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 13th.

In related news, Director University Yale sold 40,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $1,545,117.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBGS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.