BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,867,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,609 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of NorthWestern worth $393,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 1,656.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after buying an additional 481,131 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in NorthWestern by 101.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 715,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,980,000 after buying an additional 359,800 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at $19,075,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in NorthWestern by 2,904.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 302,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 292,228 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in NorthWestern by 2,336.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 258,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 247,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NWE stock opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern Corp has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $64.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $261.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.14 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. research analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “$58.28” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

