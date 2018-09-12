BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $507.98 per share, with a total value of $507,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total transaction of $10,051,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,098,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,588,175.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $570.00 to $561.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.25.

NYSE:BLK opened at $471.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.13 and a 1-year high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.13 per share. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 55.40%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

