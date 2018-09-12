Blackline Safety Corp (BLN) Director Cody Slater Buys 2,900 Shares

Blackline Safety Corp (CVE:BLN) Director Cody Slater acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,171. Blackline Safety Corp has a twelve month low of C$4.18 and a twelve month high of C$6.80.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$3.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.85 million. Blackline Safety had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 62.61%.

Blackline Safety Corp., global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for employee safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Loner M6 and G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and quad-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring two, three, or four sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.