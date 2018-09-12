Blackline Inc (BL) Shares Bought by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Blackline worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blackline by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,313,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,480,000 after buying an additional 510,750 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Blackline by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,203,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,254,000 after buying an additional 167,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Blackline by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after buying an additional 562,866 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Blackline by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,140,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,527,000 after buying an additional 306,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Blackline by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,477,000 after buying an additional 139,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackline alerts:

In other news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 20,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,834.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,618.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 24,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $1,146,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,033 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.84 and a beta of -0.24. Blackline Inc has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.66 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.