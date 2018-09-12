BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) & Dollar General (DG) Head-To-Head Review

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE: DG) and Dollar General (NYSE:DG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BJs Wholesale Club and Dollar General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BJs Wholesale Club N/A N/A N/A Dollar General 7.06% 23.51% 11.44%

Dollar General pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. BJs Wholesale Club does not pay a dividend. Dollar General pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dollar General has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BJs Wholesale Club and Dollar General’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BJs Wholesale Club N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dollar General $23.47 billion 1.26 $1.54 billion $4.49 24.76

Dollar General has higher revenue and earnings than BJs Wholesale Club.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BJs Wholesale Club and Dollar General, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BJs Wholesale Club 1 5 7 0 2.46 Dollar General 1 9 14 1 2.60

BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus target price of $29.45, indicating a potential downside of 3.14%. Dollar General has a consensus target price of $102.75, indicating a potential downside of 7.56%. Given BJs Wholesale Club’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BJs Wholesale Club is more favorable than Dollar General.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of BJs Wholesale Club shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Dollar General shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Dollar General shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dollar General beats BJs Wholesale Club on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website. The company offers its products under the trademarks and service marks, such as BJ's Wholesale Club, BJ's, Wellsley Farms, Berkley Jensen, My BJ's Perks, BJ's Easy Renewal, BJ's Gas, BJ's Perks Elite, BJ's Perks Plus, Inner Circle, and BJ's Perks Rewards. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 215 clubs and 133 gasoline stations. The company was formerly known as Beacon Holding Inc. and changed its name to BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. in February 2018. The company is based in Westborough, Massachusetts.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine. Its consumable products also comprise snacks, which include candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, including over-the-counter medicines and personal care products, such as soaps, body washes, shampoos, and dental hygiene and foot care products; pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. In addition, the company offers seasonal products comprising decorations, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products that include kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen, and bed and bath soft goods. Further, it provides apparel, which comprises casual everyday apparel for infants, toddlers, girls, boys, women, and men, as well as socks, underwear, disposable diapers, shoes, and accessories. As of July 24, 2018 Dollar General Corporation operated 15,000 stores in 44 states. The company was formerly known as J.L. Turner & Son, Inc. and changed its name to Dollar General Corporation in 1968. Dollar General Corporation was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

