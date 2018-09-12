Bilibili (BILI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $17.30 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bilibili from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th.

BILI opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $2,451,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 482.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

