BidaskClub Upgrades Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Safety Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.59. Safety Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $70.45 and a 1-year high of $99.70.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $207.97 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director David D. Mckown sold 3,765 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $371,492.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,872.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg sold 1,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $92,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,059,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,873,000 after acquiring an additional 121,796 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 379,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

