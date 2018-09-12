BidaskClub Downgrades Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an in-line rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.91.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.55. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $730.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 420,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after buying an additional 34,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7,544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 31,912 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 571,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

