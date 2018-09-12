BidaskClub Downgrades Endocyte (ECYT) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ECYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endocyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Endocyte from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Endocyte in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Endocyte alerts:

Shares of ECYT stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Endocyte has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.22.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Endocyte had a negative return on equity of 30.87% and a negative net margin of 69,330.66%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Endocyte will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Beth Taylor sold 7,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $157,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,591 shares of company stock worth $185,623. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endocyte in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Endocyte during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Endocyte during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Endocyte during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Endocyte during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Endocyte Company Profile

Endocyte, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endocyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endocyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.