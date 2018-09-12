BetaCoin (BET) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BetaCoin (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One BetaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BetaCoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. BetaCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BetaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012798 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00071238 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BetaCoin Coin Profile

BetaCoin (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. BetaCoin’s official website is betacoin.info . BetaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

BetaCoin Coin Trading

BetaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

