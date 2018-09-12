Best Buy (BBY) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

Headlines about Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Best Buy earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology retailer an impact score of 45.5261288619699 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

NYSE:BBY opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.35.

In other Best Buy news, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,368,423.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,353.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Keith J. Nelsen sold 33,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,690,559.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $6,553,845 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

