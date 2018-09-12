BEST (BSTI) Raised to “Outperform” at Macquarie

BEST (NYSE:BSTI) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BEST from $13.50 to $14.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised BEST from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on BEST from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BEST currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

BEST stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.00. BEST has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $13.54.

BEST (NYSE:BSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. analysts forecast that BEST will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BEST by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,698,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,294,000 after purchasing an additional 768,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BEST by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 540,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 65,241 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter valued at $1,648,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BEST by 1,654.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BEST by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 459,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 325,846 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

