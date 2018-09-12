Bellway (BWY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,390 at Barclays

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,584 ($46.68) to GBX 3,390 ($44.16) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BWY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,030 ($52.49) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,787.55 ($49.34).

Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,931 ($38.18) on Wednesday. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,654 ($34.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,805 ($49.56).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

