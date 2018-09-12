Beazer Homes USA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,528 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,677% compared to the average volume of 86 put options.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $410.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.47. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.33 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,106,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,815,000 after purchasing an additional 127,639 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,139,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after purchasing an additional 342,001 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,640,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 830,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

