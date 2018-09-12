BCA Marketplace PLC (BCA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.95 on September 28th

BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.95 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from BCA Marketplace’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BCA opened at GBX 220 ($2.87) on Wednesday. BCA Marketplace has a 52 week low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 230 ($3.00).

Get BCA Marketplace alerts:

Separately, Numis Securities increased their price target on shares of BCA Marketplace from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 275 ($3.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th.

BCA Marketplace plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a used vehicle exchange in Europe. It operates through Vehicle Remarketing, Vehicle Buying, and Automotive Services segments. It offers physical and digital auction services; services for vehicle preparation and marketing in advance of sales; financial services to support the car dealer purchasing vehicles at BCA auctions; automotive logistics services; digital services to assist the retailer with the marketing and disposal of used cars; and outsourced remarketing services for manufacturers and fleets to assist with disposal to their networks.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BCA Marketplace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCA Marketplace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.