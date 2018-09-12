BB&T Securities LLC Has $6.17 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 189,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,234,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $2,145,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. ValuEngine downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.27.

SWK stock opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.56 and a 1 year high of $176.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $164,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,984.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

