BB&T Securities LLC Has $5.77 Million Position in British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,461 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 22.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 114,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 60.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

BTI stock opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $71.44.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

