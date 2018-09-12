Barratt Developments (BDEV) Given New GBX 678 Price Target at Barclays

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 658 ($8.57) to GBX 678 ($8.83) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Barclays’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barratt Developments to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.47) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.84) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 667 ($8.69) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 634 ($8.26) price target (up from GBX 530 ($6.90)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 663.46 ($8.64).

LON BDEV opened at GBX 558.40 ($7.27) on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 705.50 ($9.19).

In other Barratt Developments news, insider John Allan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.40) per share, with a total value of £49,100 ($63,957.27).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, such as apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company provides homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

