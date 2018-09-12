Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,236,151 Shares of VeriFone Systems Inc (PAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE:PAY) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,236,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.14% of VeriFone Systems worth $28,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VeriFone Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VeriFone Systems by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in VeriFone Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriFone Systems in the second quarter worth $7,440,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VeriFone Systems by 15.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 116,603 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriFone Systems stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. VeriFone Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $23.14.

VeriFone Systems, Inc provides payments and commerce solutions at the point of sale (POS) worldwide. It offers countertop solutions that accept payment options, including contactless, NFC, mobile wallets, and EMV; PIN pads that support credit and debit card, EBT, EMV, and other PIN-based transactions; and multilane consumer facing commerce devices.

